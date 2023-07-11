Armenian Armed Forces wounded Azerbaijani soldier

11 Jul. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian armed formations tried to build fortifications on the territory of Azerbaijan once again, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan reports.

According to the Ministry, the incident occurred from 10:05 to 14:55 local time. The militants wanted to place structures in the direction of the Aghdam, Lachin and Kalbajar regions of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that the measures taken by the Azerbaijani military stopped the illegal actions of the armed formations on the country's territory.

The Armenian Armed Forces also shelled the positions of Azerbaijan in the Lachin region. As a result of the Armenian side's provocation, a soldier Huseyn Abdullayev was wounded.

At present, his life is not in danger. The wounded man is in the hospital.

It should be added that the Azerbaijani army has taken adequate response measures.