Air communication between Baku and Bishkek to be launched in a week and a half

11 Jul. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani airline AZAL will launch flights from Baku to Bishkek from July 22. This was reported in the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

It was originally planned that the first flight from the capital of Azerbaijan to the capital of Kyrgyzstan would take place on July 15, but in the end it was decided to postpone the launch of flights for a week.

Flights will be operated every Saturday. Planes are expected to fly from Baku to Bishkek at 22:00, and in the opposite direction they will fly at 03:35.