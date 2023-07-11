Ilham Aliyev: time has come for peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia

11 Jul. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reported on progress in the negotiation process between Baku and Yerevan.

"If last October Armenia recognized the territorial integrity, sovereignty and borders of Azerbaijan, then this May it went even further, officially recognizing the parameters of the territory of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh and enclave villages",



Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state said that this fact should be regarded positively. He stressed that the time had come to sign a peace treaty and to improve relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Ilham Aliyev recalled that a peace treaty between countries could be signed only on the basis of the international law. Azerbaijan relies on these norms.

The President of Azerbaijan also assessed the latest high-level talks, adding that they and future high-level meetings and contacts bring the peace agreement closer.

"We want this, we put forward this initiative. However, I repeat, not everything depends on us, the opposite side must also be ready for this and must transfer the principles stated in words to paper",

Ilham Aliyev said.