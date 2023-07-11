NATO announces conditions for Georgia's entry to Alliance

11 Jul. 21:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

NATO confirms Georgia's right to join the organization. It is said in the statement of the North Atlantic Alliance's countries. The statement was made on the basis of the first day of the Lithuanian summit.

At the same time, the organization noted that Tbilisi must first fulfill all the standard conditions for this, including the membership action plan.

"We confirm the decision taken at the Bucharest summit in 2008 that Georgia will become a member of the Alliance with the Membership Action Plan as an integral part of the process, we reaffirm all the elements of this decision",



the statement says.

Summit in Lithuania

Representatives of NATO countries arrived in Vilnius to participate in the summit of the organization, which will be held on July 11-12. The central topic of the meeting will be the Ukrainian issue. It is also expected that a number of other topics will be discussed.