11 Jul. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish and US Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Joe Biden met on the sidelines of the NATO Vilnius Summit.

According to A Haber TV channel, the leaders of the two countries discussed regional security issues. In addition to this, Erdoğan and Biden discussed bilateral relations between the states.

At the meeting Erdoğan thanked Biden for congratulating him on his re-election. He noted that he considered this meeting the first step for high-level consultations within the strategic framework.