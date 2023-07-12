Heavy rainfall affect Georgia’s western municipalities

12 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Heavy rainfall and strong winds affected municipalities in western Georgian regions this week, causing damage to buildings and floods in residential homes.

Heavy rains affected Georgia's Samegrelo region, flooding entrance floors of residential houses and agricultural beds. A landslide that developed following the abundant rainfall caused damage to some of the roadways.

Overflowing rivers in Abasha municipality in the region flooded surrounding areas, yards of residential houses and a central part of the city, while several villages were left without power.

Several households had to be evacuated and relocated to temporary accommodation from the village of Sabokuchavo in the same municipality.

Abundant rainfall flooded entrance floors of residential houses and agricultural beds in Khobi municipality, with roads washed over and bridges damaged. Some administrative units were left without power and gas supply, with special services working in the affected areas.

A swollen river in the same municipality breached a dam in several places and swept away a vehicle at a railway crossing, with the driver taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The City Hall of Khobi municipality said its officials and representatives of “relevant services” were present in affected areas and working in emergency mode, noting the damage would be assessed on-site by a commission.

Heavy rain and strong wind also affected Poti, with the coastline flooded and strong wind uprooting trees.

Overflowing of River Tekhuri left more than 32,000 customers without water supply as it damaged 700 mm and 300 mm central pipes supplying the seaside city, as well as the city of Senaki in the Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region.

The United Water Supply Company said difficult terrain and abundance of water made repairing the damage currently impossible with the company's technical services unable to reach the location, but noted the service was “actively working” to restore the supply “as soon as possible”.

Poti City Hall said relief efforts were underway and clearing works of the coastline were being carried out, noting gas and electricity were being “fully supplied” to the city while its services continued to work in emergency mode.

Monday’s heavy rain also affected Batumi, where rivers overflowed and caused build-up in canals. Landslides developed in several locations while strong winds uprooted trees, took down power lines and caused stops in municipal transport operation.

Batumi City Hall said its services were in emergency mode and noted relief works were underway throughout the city.