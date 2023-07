12 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate declined by 15.25 kopecks from Tuesday’s close, selling at 90.23 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as the trade opened on Wednesday.

The euro exchange rate lost 2 kopecks, reaching 99.3 rubles.

In turn, the yuan exchange rate grew by 1 kopeck, trading at 12.51 rubles