12 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Qarabag, the Azerbaijani soccer club, secured a 2-1 victory over Gibraltar's Lincoln in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League on July 11.

The home team's player, Kike Gomez, scored the first goal in the 25th minute. "Qarabag" striker Redon Xhixha equalized the score at 1-1 in the 58th minute, and in the 90+4th minute, Yassine Benzia gave "Qarabag" the lead with a goal.

The second leg is scheduled to be held in Baku on July 19.