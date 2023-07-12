Russia and Azerbaijan to attract large-scale cargo to North-South corridor

12 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Russia are working to attract large-scale cargo to the North-South Transport Corridor, Head of the Freight Transportation Department of Azerbaijan Railways Emil Akhmedov said.

According to him, interest in the North-South Transport Corridor is growing dynamically. A total of 125,000 tons of cargo were transported along it in the first half of last year, and 388,000 tons - in the first six months of 2023.

Meanwhile, as many as 17.6 million tons of cargo are expected to be transported through the North-South Transport Corridor in 2023 in comparison with 14.5 million tons in 2022.

It is also planned to transport 5.5 million tons of cargo via the North-South Transport Corridor by road in 2023. This figure may grow to 41 million tons by 2030.