UN obliges Armenia to put up with Lachin checkpoint

The International Court of Justice has ruled on July 6 to unanimously reject Armenia’s request of May 12 to modify the Court’s order of February 22 concerning Armenia’s proceedings against Azerbaijan over the application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Thus, the UN International Court of Justice reaffirmed as groundless the Armenia’s request to modify the order of February 22.