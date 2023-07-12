Iran’s tourists arrivals up significantly

12 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Senior official from Iran’s tourism ministry Ali Asghar Shalbafan said that tourist arrivals to the country rose significantly in the quarter to late June despite foreign sanctions and after a short period of recession.

According to Shalbafan, Iran received 1.4 million tourists in the quarter to June this year, up 40% from the same quarter in 2022.

Shalbafian said tourists arrivals to Iran had reached a record of 4.230 million in the two quarters to September 2022.

The official said waiving visa requirements for Iraqi nationals visiting Iran had also helped boost pilgrimage travel to Iran. He said that Iran seeks to further increase tourists arrivals with a unilateral visa waiver program that could cover 60 countries around the world.