Azerbaijani MFA: Yerevan misuses ICRC convoys for illegal activities

12 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia misuses International Committee of the Red Cross convoys for illegal activities, spokesman for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said.

He explained that Baku had to temporarily suspend the movement of ICRC vehicles along the Lachin road, due to smuggling using ICRC vehicles.

"Armenia even misuses ICRC convoys for illegal activities, undermining ICRC’s main mission for humanitarian activities and trust," Aykhan Hajizade said.

A criminal case was initiated, until necessary investigative measures are carried out, the crossing through the Lachin border checkpoint at the state border remains suspended.