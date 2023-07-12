Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan to hold meeting in Brussels earlier

12 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan scheduled for July 21 in Belgium may take place earlier, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on July 12.

"The meeting in Brussels might take place much sooner than July 21," Grigoryan said.

According to him, the Azerbaijani-Armenian talks held in Brussels, Washington or Moscow complement each other.