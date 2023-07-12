Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan to hold meeting in Brussels earlier

A meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan scheduled for July 21 in Belgium may take place earlier, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said on July 12.
"The meeting in Brussels might take place much sooner than July 21," Grigoryan said.
According to him, the Azerbaijani-Armenian talks held in Brussels, Washington or Moscow complement each other.
"The agenda of the negotiations and the issues discussed are nearly the same. As for the involvement of the U.S. in the region, this helps ensure stability, and we consider U.S. involvement in the negotiations to be important, as Washington is making substantial efforts to promote the negotiations," the Armenian Security Council Secretary said.