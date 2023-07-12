Israel's defense minister to pay two-day visit to Azerbaijan

12 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will embark on an official visit to Baku on July 12, a diplomatic source said.

In addition to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Gallant will also meet State Border Service chief Elchin Guliyev and other senior defense officials, Mignews reported.

The purpose of the visit is to enhance the strategic relations between the two countries, reinforce political cooperation, and expand security and technological ties.

During his meetings, the defense minister is expected to engage in discussions with his counterparts regarding the ways to bolster regional stability.