US calls ways for peace in South Caucasus

Anthony Blinken called diplomacy and direct dialogue the only ways to bring lasting peace to the South Caucasus.

According to him, these are the only ways for peace in the region. He also expressed support for ongoing security efforts in the Caucasus.

Bayramov and Mirzoyan meeting in Washington

In late June, Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral meetings in Washington. They also met with Blinken and Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.