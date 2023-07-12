Türkiye still popular among Russians

12 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Türkiye is still popular among Russian vacationers. This summer, the country has become the main foreign destination for Russian citizens.

Despite the high cost for packages, demand among Russian tourists remains high. Operators advise purchasing a ticket shortly before departure to get some discounts. But popular hotels provide no discounts.

In July-August, the cost of most hotels in Türkiye increased by 30%, and given the growing rate, the price of tours in rubles is twice as expensive.

On average, a 10-day stay will cost nearly 88,000 rubles. The apartments of Kemer, Incekum-Alanya, Side and Belek are in a high demand.