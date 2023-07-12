Vacation in Abkhazia: when to swim after flood?

12 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian academician Gennady Onishchenko said when the Black Sea in Abkhazia will finally be cleared after heavy rain. According to him, vacationers will be able to swim in the nearest future.

The consequences of bad weather have almost vanished in Abkhazia, and soon the tourists will be able to swim in the Black Sea again, the former head of Rospotrebnadzor, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Onishchenko said.

According to the expert, the Black Sea is qualitatively clearing itself after heavy rains.

It can be expected that swimming in the sea will be allowed in about a day, maybe, even faster - in hours, he added.

Onishchenko specified that the final decision would be made based on the results of laboratory studies of water.