Bodrum forest engulfed by flames

12 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, a fire broke out again in the area of ​​the Turkish resort of Bodrum. The fire started in the fields, but quickly spread to a forest within the city.

The fire is spreading due to a strong wind in the region. Fire departments note that there is a high probability that the flames may soon spread to private residential city buidlings.

Since the beginning of summer, a whole series of forest fires has engulfed the country. The last time, a forest near Bodrum burned two days ago. Then, the fire was extinguished with seven fire planes and eight helicopters.