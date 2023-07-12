Erdogan tries to extend grain deal, Putin makes proposals

12 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Türkiye underlined the necessity to extend the grain deal, thanks to which the world market have already received more than 33 mln tons of grain. For Russia, there are no benefits in continuing to participate in the Black Sea agreement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he continues to discuss with all countries participating in the grain deal the possibility of extending the agreement.

The Turkish leader noted that he would like to discuss the prospects for extending the Black Sea agreement with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who has already expressed "some proposals" on the topic.

In conclusion, Erdoğan also cited data according to which, thanks to the grain agreement, the world market received more than 33 mln tons of grain.