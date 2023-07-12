Black Sea returns victims of the storm

12 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rescuers retrieved from the Black Sea in Anapa the bodies of two people who drowned in the sea during a storm that hit the Kuban over the weekend.

Kuban's rescuers continue to find the bodies of the dead in the Black Sea after the storm. According to a source from law enforcement, today, the bodies of another two victims, a man and a woman, were retrieved from the water in Anapa.

"Today, the bodies of a man and a woman 50–60 years old were recovered from the sea in Anapa,”

- a source informs.

On Sunday, one more vacationer died in the Black Sea near Anapa. For the moment, the sea is also stormy, a ban on swimming and a storm warning continue to operate on city beaches.