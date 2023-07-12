First woman becomes bus driver in Batumi

12 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Batumi, a woman sat behind the wheel of a bus for the first time. Previously, the team of city transport drivers was exclusively presented by men.

A woman joined the exclusively men team of drivers in the Batumi bus fleet. Lia Beridze, the first woman bus-driver in Batumi, is already on a shift.

"I hope that the precedent of employing a female driver will become a motivation for other women as well,”

– Mayor of Batumi Archil Chikovani said.

According to Lia herself, she dreamed of driving a bus since childhood.

The mayor's office noted that women drivers are a rarity in Georgia: several women work as bus drivers in Tbilisi, and Batumi for the first time employs a woman bus-driver.