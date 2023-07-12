Helicopter evacuates injured tourists in North Ossetia

12 Jul. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: EMERCOM of Russia for North Ossetia

Today, the helicopter of the Ossetian rescuers made three attempts to reach the Komlagat pass to evacuate climbers who were injured during the ascent.

Employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for North Ossetia shared the details of the operation to rescue a group of tourists who fell off the slope in the Badskoye Gorge, the press service of the main department of the ministry reports.

For the first time, a strong wind and difficult terrain did not allow a helicopter to land next to the victims: after trying to land several times, the crew had to refuel the Mi-8.

The second attempt to land also failed, but this time the flight was more successful: the helicopte hovered over the climbers and lifted them using a winch.

During the third flight, the leader of the group - the woman who was very unwell - was lifted aboard with the help of a winch.