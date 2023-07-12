Anapa gets ready for weather emergencies

12 Jul. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The cyclone continues its advance towards Anapa, where the high weather alert has already been issued.

Utility companies have already switched to enhanced mode of operation. In addition, organizations of the sanatorium-resort services and trade are preparing for the storm. It is a peak season in Anapa now: Anapa hotels are almost completely occupied.

According to earlier reports, due to a cyclone in the Tuapse region in less than 24 hours, three monthly rainfall fell. Three people died as a result of the storm.