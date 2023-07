13 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian-Russian trade is very likely to surge by 60% in 2023, Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan said.

He recalled that last year Armenia's trade turnover with Russia increased to $5 bln, but this year there is an impressive growth of indicators.

"Armenia economy is growing at double-digit rate now and I think the trade with Russia will grow by 50-60% at the end of the year," Kerobyan said.

The minister emphasized that Russia is the number one trade partner for Armenia.