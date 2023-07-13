New missile corvette joins Russia's Black Sea Fleet

13 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The missile corvette Tsiklon built at the Zaliv Shipyard in Kerch has joined the Russian Navy on July 12, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"An official ceremony took place at the Shipyard named after Butoma in the city of Kerch to accept the missile corvette Tsiklon for service with the Russian Navy and raise the St. Andrew’s naval flag on its board," the ministry said.

Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov said that the ship will reinforce the Black Sea Fleet’s surface component and effectively deal with its assigned missions as part of the Fleet’s taskforces and groupings.