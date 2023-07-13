Pashinyan-Aliyev 6th meeting in Brussels to be held on July 15

13 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 6th meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels will be held on July 15, the Armenian PM said today at a government meeting.

He expressed hope that progress at negotiations on a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be affirmed at the meeting.

"I hope that during the meeting it will be possible to make progress in the peace treaty negotiations," Pashinyan said.

The PM recalled that the meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, was held yesterday.