Armenia causing serious environmental disaster in Caucasus

13 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia continues to create serious environmental problems for the Caucasus, Chair of the public "Environmental Education and Monitoring" association Gamza Yusubova said.

According to her, the damage caused by Yerevan from its own mining industry worries both the local residents of Armenia and the world community.

"Authoritative non-governmental organizations engaged in environmental protection in the world have begun to express protest against such actions. Members of the local civil society, as well as NGOs, made a statement about a large metallurgical plant in the Arazdeen district. After that, we sent an open letter to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on stopping the environmental disaster caused by mining operations," Gamza Yusubova said.

The chair stressed that the ecological system and environment in the territories of Azerbaijan, which were under the occupation of Armenia for 30 years, has been severely damaged, turned into an ecological disaster zone. According to her, wastes discharged into the Okchchuchay river pose a serious threat not only to the river but to all vicinities.

"All the biodiversity, the living world of the river has been destroyed. The Okchuchay flows into the Araz river, largerly polluting it. Considering that the Araz river is used for irrigation and farm economies, its pollution causes serious harm to vast scale of lands," Gamza Yusubova said.

She accused the mining industry of Armenia of not adhering to any standards. A large metallurgical plant under construction by Armenia in Arazdeen violates the Espoo Convention. Armenia is pursuing a destructive policy in this area. Armenia exposes the Caucasus region to serious environmental danger," she added.