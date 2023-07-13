Bali to impose new tourist tax nest year

13 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Indonesian resort haven of Bali will impose a 150,000 rupiah ($10) tax on tourists entering the ‘Island of Gods’ from next year to preserve its culture, officials said.

The levy will not apply to domestic Indonesian tourists, The Jakarta Post reported.

“The payment of a fee for foreign tourists applies only one time during their visit to Bali,” Governor I Wayan Koster said.

He noted that the fee will have to be paid electronically and will apply to foreign tourists entering Bali from abroad or from other parts of Indonesia.

When asked if the new tax would deter visitors, Koster said authorities did not believe numbers would dip.

“It’s not a problem. We will use it for the environment, culture and we will build better quality infrastructure so traveling to Bali will be more comfortable and safe,” he said.

Bali immigration deported a Russian woman in April for posting a nude photo of herself in front of a sacred tree.