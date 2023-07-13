Erdogan: Türkiye expects positive steps from EU on customs and visa process

13 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye expects positive steps from the European Union on visa liberalization and the customs union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said following the NATO summit in Lithuania.

Saying that Turkish Presidential Advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç is in Brussels for talks, Erdoğan on his return from Vilnius said that Kılıç will discuss both the Customs Union issue and visa liberalization issues.

"I believe that these will be in favor of Türkiye. Ursula von der Leyen also told us some positive things about it today. I think my advisor, Çağatay, will return from there with positive developments," he said.

The Turkish president underlined that Türkiye fulfilled its promises vis-à-vis the bloc.