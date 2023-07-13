Monument to Heydar Aliyev to be opened in Makhachkala

13 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A monument to national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev will be erected in the center of the Dagestan capital at the intersection of Shamil Avenue and Magomed Yaragsky Street.

"It is planned to erect a monument to the outstanding Soviet and Azerbaijani politician Heydar Aliyev at the intersection of Shamil Avenue and Magomed Yaragsky Street in Makhachkala," the press service of the mayor's office.

A poll was created on the Telegram channel of Makhachkala with anyone able to vote for their favorite version of the monument.