Red Wings launches direct Yekaterinburg-Baku flights

Russia's Red Wings will launch direct flights from Yekaterinburg to Baku from July 28. According to the airline's schedule, SSJ-100 flights will be operated on Mondays and Fridays.

Departure time on Mondays from Yekaterinburg is 12:55 (GMT+5) with arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 15:10 (GMT+4). From Baku, the plane will depart at 16:00 with arrival at Yekaterinburg airport at 20:15.

On Fridays the plane will depart from Yekaterinburg at 16:30 with arrival at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in 18:45, and in the opposite direction, the plane will depart at 19:35 with arrival at Yekaterinburg airport at 23:40.