Air tickets price rally: no worries, Ministry of Transport says

The Ministry of Transport commented on reports of a possible increase in prices for some tickets in 2023 by 40%. The ministry considers such forecasts ungrounded.

Airtickets prices are unlikely to rise this year by 40%, the Russian Ministry of Transport said, commenting on the statement made by the industry representative.

Deputy Minister Igor Chalik clarified that, according to the FAS, over the first 5 months of 2023, tickets for domestic flights have rallied litter over 6% compared to the same period last year.

The official said that flights remain affordable due to the support provided by the state and the current market conditions.