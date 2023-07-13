Azerbaijan stops Armenian militants illegal activity

13 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian armed formations illegally located on the territory of Azerbaijan tried to establish fortifications. Their activities were terminated by the Azerbaijani military.

Armenian armed formations, illegally located on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are deployed, once again attempted to establish fortifications, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan reports.

It is noted that the militants made an attempt to install fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Aghdam and Kelbajar districts.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani servicemen took measures to terminate illegal actions of the armed formations.