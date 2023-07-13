Biden tried to buy Erdogan for $13 bln

13 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Türkiye

The US President promised the Turkish leader $13 bln in return for Sweden's NATO membership. Credit assistance was to come from the IMF.

US President Joe Biden has promised Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan $13 bln in financial assistance, American journalist Seymour Hersh reports.

According to the expert, the loan assistance was supposed to come from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in exchange for Ankara's consent to accept Sweden's application to join NATO.

The journalist believes that Erdoğan's decision was due to the need to restore the areas affected by the February earthquakes. He added that Biden needs a victory, and Türkiye’s economy plunged into crisis.