Netanyahu may lose his post

13 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the Israeli government may lose his post due to violation of the agreement. The date for the court hearing is not yet known.

Israel's High Court of Justice will consider a lawsuit to deprive Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the right to hold office, since there is evidence that he violated the agreement by allowing a conflict of interest in relation to the implementation of the reform of the court carried out by the government. The date of the hearing is not yet known.

Within the framework of this agreement, which was concluded three years ago, the current head of the Jewish state undertook the obligation not to participate in decision-making on the appointment of judges. This restriction was introduced amid the criminal proceedings against the prime minister under three articles - “bribery”, “fraud” and “abuse of public confidence”.