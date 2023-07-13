Russia external debt lowest in 16.5 years

13 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

For the moment, Russia external debt has fallen to its lowest level since the end of 2006. Since the beginning of this year, Russia external debt has decreased by almost 9%. It is now less than $348 bln.

According to the Central Bank, this year, the external debt of the Russian Federation has already decreased by $33 bln or 8.7%. Today, it is estimated at $347.7 bln.

Now the country's external debt is on the lowest level over the past 16.5 years.

Last year, Russia external debt also decreased by almost $102 bln.