Deputy head of Ministry of Digital Development of Russia detained

13 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Deputy Minister of Digital Development is suspected of corruption. He was detained in Moscow, an investigation is underway.

The Investigative Committee detained Maxim Parshin, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation.

"Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Telecommunications, and Mass Media Maxim Parshin was detained by the investigating authorities of the Investigative Committee of Russia. He is suspected of corruption,”

– official representative of the RF IC Svetlana Petrenko said.

An official suspected can be sent to a pre-trial detention center, this is requested by the investigation.