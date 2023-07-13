No decision on grain deal yet, Putin says

13 Jul. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

To extend the Istanbul Initiative or withdraw from it? Putin said that there is no decision yet. One option is to stop participation until the promises made to Russia are fulfilled.

Moscow has not yet made a decision on the grain deal, which is now a "one-sided game," Russian leader Vladimir Putin told Russia 24 TV channel.

"As for the conditions under which we agreed to ensure the safety of the export of Ukrainian grain, there were clauses of agreed with the UN, according to which Russian interests must be taken into account, including logistics, insurance, paying for our products and many other moments. I want to emphasize that nothing has been done at all. It's all a one-sided game,”

- President of the Russian Federation said.