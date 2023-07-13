Armenian clubs in UEFA Europa Conference League

13 Jul. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Armenian football clubs Ararat-Armenia and Pyunik held their first matches in the qualification round of the 2023/24 UEFA Europe Conference League. The return games will be played next Thursday.

On Thursday, the first meetings of the 1st qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League are taking place.

FC Ararat-Armenia

FC Ararat-Armenia hosted the Albanian FC Egnatia. The hosts' midfielder Alemao de Souza opened the scoring in the 36th minute. On the 97th minute, Egnatia forward Rafael Dwamena hit the gates of the Yerevan team, thus setting the final result - 1:1.

FC Pyunik

FC Pyunik met in Yerevan with the Estonian club Narva Trans (2:0). The first goal of the game was scored in the 65th minute by Pyunik striker Luka Juricic. At the final minutes of the match, defender James Santos scored the 2nd goal.

Both return matches will be played on 20 July.