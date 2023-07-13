Moscow warned of heavy rains

13 Jul. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The rain that began in Moscow will continue until morning. In some districts, heavy rains are expected, the Ministry of Emergency Situations warns.

It will be raining in Moscow up until tomorrow morning.

”Rain will continue in Moscow until tomorrow morning. In some districts, heavy rains are expected,”

- Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Moscow warns.

Due to the weather forecast, motorists are advised to be careful on the roads, especially this evening. Traffic is dense on many roads, the likelihood of accidents increases during such a weather.