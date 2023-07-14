Armenian Armed Forces shelled Azerbaijani army positions

14 Jul. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani army were shelled by the Armed Forces of Armenia. The shelling took place the day before at 22:35.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the positions of the Azerbaijani army units deployed in the direction of the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were shelled by the units of the Armenian Armed Forces, which were located in the opposite direction.

"Tonight, illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the Khojaly region. They did it from the opposite positions",



Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.

The Ministry emphasized that the units of the Azerbaijani army had taken adequate response measures in these areas.