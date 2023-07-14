Bayramov: Yerevan does not refuse to interfere in Azerbaijan's sovereign affairs

14 Jul. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross Dragana Kojic, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation, the situation on the Lachin road and the work of the committee in Khankendi. At the meeting Bayramov said that the shelling of the Lachin checkpoint by the Armenian side on June 15 and attempts of smuggling into the territory of Azerbaijan in cars belonging to the ICRC indicate that Armenia does not refuse to interfere in the sovereign affairs of Azerbaijan.

The minister also stressed that the Committee's statement that it did not support the illegal activities of Yerevan and ceased cooperation with drivers who had been engaged in illegal transportation was highly appreciated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Bayramov urged to prevent such incidents in the future.

In addition to this, the Minister recalled that Armenians living in Azerbaijan could use the Aghdam-Khankendi road to purchase the goods. Besides, according to him, if they follow the relevant rules, they are allowed to cross the border checkpoint in order to receive medical services.