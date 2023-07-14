Georgia increases foreign trade

14 Jul. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's foreign trade turnover has increased by 20.1% since the beginning of this year, amounting to $10.3 billion, the press service of the National Statistical Service of the Republic "Sakstat" reports.

From January to June 2023, Georgia purchased goods worth more than $7 billion. It is 20.4% more from last year. The country's exports amounted to $3.1 billion. It is almost 20% more than in 2022.

At the same time, since the beginning of the year, a negative trade balance in Georgia increased by 21.3% ($4.2 billion) more than in the previous half of the year.