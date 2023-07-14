Türkiye not to sever contacts with Russia

14 Jul. 12:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The intensification of relations with the West will not affect Russian-Turkish ties in any way, Ankara is not going to sever contacts with Moscow, Daily Sabah reports.

They said that Turkish movement towards relations with Europe and Washington should not be considered distancing from Russia. The new era in relations between Ankara and the West does not affect cooperation with Moscow in any way.

The newspaper says that Türkiye still wants to be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. Daily Sabah also expressed the hope that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would bring the countries closer.

"Diplomacy is a world in which numerous actors interact. It is carried out within the framework of current conditions, events, interests and opportunities",



Daily Sabah said.