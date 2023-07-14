Azerbaijani embassy to be established in European country

14 Jul. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Parliament approved the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Slovakia. The decision was made at today's extraordinary session to discuss the draft law "On the establishment of the Azerbaijani embassy in Slovakia".

The diplomatic mission's building will be located in Bratislava. The deputies noted that the appearance of the embassy would seriously contribute to the development of bilateral relations. The document was adopted after the voting.

It should be added that the Azerbaijani embassy in Austria works in Slovakia. In this European country there is also a consulate of Azerbaijan.