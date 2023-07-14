EU announces 6th meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan in Brussels

14 Jul. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The press service of the Council of the European Union announced a trilateral meeting between the Heads of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, as well as the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel.

As stated on the website, the trilateral talks will be held in Brussels on July 15. The negotiations will begin at 14:00 Moscow time (15:00 Baku time).

It should be added that this is the sixth meeting between Aliyev and Pashinyan in the Brussels format. Earlier, the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia met on May 14 this year.

Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan announced a meeting with Ilham Aliyev in Brussels. After a while, the President of Azerbaijan also confirmed the meeting.