Eight Georgian residents suspected of state land plots appropriation

14 Jul. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Georgia a criminal case has been initiated against eight people suspected of embezzling state land plots. This was reported in the Ministry of Finance of the Republic.

The investigation revealed that from 2020 to 2021, one of the suspects, using forged documents, issued three land plots in the Mtskheta-Mtianeti region, the total area of ​​which amounted to 6.8 thousand square meters. He also managed to register plots thanks to false witnesses and a local official, who improperly discharge his duties.

The damage caused by the attacker is estimated at 713 thousand lari.

The criminal case was initiated under three articles at once. The offender faces 6 to 9 years of imprisonment.