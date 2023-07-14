Uzbekistan to deepen relations with CIS and SCO

14 Jul. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In his speech at the inauguration President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced his country's intention to deepen cooperation with the UN, the SCO and the CIS.

"We will bring multilateral relations with the UN and its specialized structures, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ... to a new level",



Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

He also stressed that Uzbekistan planned to expand ties with the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international organizations and institutions.

According to the president, Uzbekistan will pay special attention to expanding and strengthening relations with its neighbours and partners from abroad.