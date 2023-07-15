Armenian woman thanks Azerbaijani servicemen and doctors while passing Lachin checkpoint

15 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan continues to carry out at a very high level the free passage of Armenians of the Karabakh Economic Region through the Lachin border checkpoint, established at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The video footage shows how an Armenian elderly woman thanks Azerbaijani servicemen and doctors, while being escorted to an ICRC car.

The Armenian residents of Karabakh have so far been passing the border checkpoint freely and safely, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This once again testifies to the absence of any obstacles and difficulties in the passage of the Armenian residents of Karabakh through the border checkpoint.

The footage once again shows that the Azerbaijani border guards not only treat the Armenian residents of Karabakh politely, but also do not distinguish between the representatives of which people stand in front of them.