Ilham Aliyev arrives in Brussels on the eve of meeting with Pashinyan

15 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Brussels for a working visit on July 14.

The visit is being paid at the invitation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

President Aliyev was welcomed by Charles Michel at the headquarters of the Council of the European Union.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left on a working visit to Brussels yesterday evening. He will hold a meeting with the President of the European Council on July 15.

Later, a trilateral meeting will be held between Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan and Charles Michel.